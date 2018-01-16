Police hunt after woman sexually assaulted at Metro station

Police are hunting a man who sexually assaulted a woman at a South Tyneside Metro station today.

The incident happened at 9.25am this morning at Fellgate Metro Station in Durham Drive, Jarrow.

A man approached a 25-year-old woman and grabbed her bottom.

The offender is described as white, 5ft 8 inches tall, medium build, aged in his mid 30’s with long brown hair which was worn in a pony tail.

He was wearing a dark brown hip-length jacket, burgundy scarf, blue skinny jeans and white Converse trainers. He was carrying a small dark khaki leather rucksack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 223 161018 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111