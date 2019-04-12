Police hunting driver following suspected hit-and-run incident in South Shields street

Police are trying to trace a driver who is believed to have been involved in a suspected hit-and-run incident in South Tyneside.

Officers say they received a report of a collision between two vehicles in Iolanthe Terrace in South Shields just after 10pm yesterday.

Reports suggested that a car hit a parked vehicle, causing substantial damage, before leaving the scene of the incident.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information regarding what happened to contact them.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “Shortly after 10pm yesterday, police received a report of a collision involving two vehicles in Iolanthe Terrace, South Shields.

“It was reported that a car had been in collision with a parked vehicle, causing substantial damage.

"The occupants of the offending vehicle then drove off.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1147 110419 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”