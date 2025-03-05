Police issue Newcastle United ticket scam warning ahead of Carabao Cup Final
Northumbria Police have been made aware of a number of reports via Action Fraud of an alleged fake ticket scam circulating on social media in recent weeks.
It was reported that tickets were being advertised and sold via a group chat for the Newcastle United versus Liverpool Carabao Cup Final football game due to place next month at Wembley Stadium.
It is believed the group chat has since been closed. However, officers are warning fans to remain vigilant in the run-up to the big game.
Detective Inspector Phil Thoburn, of Northumbria Police, said: “Sadly, it would appear a number of people have already fallen victim to this ticket scam, which took advantage of those wanting seats at a highly anticipated event.
“We’d always advise people to only purchase tickets through a trusted source, whether that’s online or in person.”
Click here to learn more about NewcastleWorld: Essential, our weekly newsletter, delivering the city’s headline highlights to your inbox
He added: “Looking ahead to the summer, there are a number of sold-out concerts nationally, such as Oasis, Sam Fender and Black Sabbath – to name a few.
“This can result in people exploring all avenues to purchase tickets.
“We’re asking fans to remain vigilant – and if it seems too good to be true, the likelihood is it probably is.”
Newcastle United fans are asked to visit www.nufc.co.uk for full information on the club’s Carabao Cup final ticket sales.
The Carabao Cup final will be taking place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 16.