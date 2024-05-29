Police launch appeal following reports of an assault at the South Shields Interchange

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers are appealing to the public for help following reports of an assault in South Tyneside.

Northumbria Police has launched an appeal in an effort to find a man following reports of an assault at the South Shields Interchange.

Officers say that the incident took place at around 10am on Wednesday, April 3.

Police are appealing for help in finding this man following reports of an assault at the South Shields Interchange on April 3.

It is understood that a man approached a member of staff and became aggressive before spitting at him several times.

An investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and now police have released an image of a man who they would like to trace.

Police say that the man was in the area at the time of the incident and they believe that he could have information that may assist their ongoing investigation.