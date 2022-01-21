Now detectives have issued an appeal to the public for help to trace two more people they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Northumbria Police has released the image of a man and a woman who investigating team would like to trace after an alleged altercation in the street last month.

At about 2pm on Wednesday, December 5, last year, officers were called to the Premier Store in Stanhope Road, South Shields, following a report of an affray.

It was reported that there had been an altercation inside the shop between a number of individuals with various threats being made.

It is believed that a number of those present were in possession of offensive weapons including hammers.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but an investigation is continuing.

Police have released CCTV images in an appeal.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and has since been released under investigation.

Now, as part of their ongoing enquiries, officers have identified two further individuals who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

They were believed to be in the shop at the time of the disturbance and could have valuable information that can assist the investigation.

The man and woman, or anyone who knows them, are asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria force website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 135375A/21.

Alternatively, you can email [email protected]

