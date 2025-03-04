Police launch investigation following a break in at a South Shields tanning salon
Northumbria Police were called to Tanzarote Sun Studio, on Laygate, in South Shields at around 5am on Monday, March 3, following reports of a suspected burglary.
The studio has confirmed to its customers via social media that will be closed until the damage caused by the incident can be repaired.
Officers have stated that inquiries are ongoing to an effort to local those responsible.
Police are asking for anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward and speak to them as soon as possible.
Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At around 5am yesterday (Monday), we received a report of a suspected burglary in the Laygate area of South Shields.
“An investigation has since been launched and we are carrying out enquiries to locate those responsible.
“Anyone with information that could assist our enquiries is asked to contact us via direct message on social media, instant chat on our website, or submit a report form online quoting the reference number: NP-20250303-0080.
“For those unable to contact us online, please call 101.”