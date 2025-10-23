Police make three arrests as a man suffers serious injuries following a Jarrow crash
Emergency services were called to Swinburne Street, in Jarrow, shortly after 10am on Thursday, October 23, following reports of a road traffic accident.
It was reported that two vehicles had collided, causing one of them to overturn and collide with a building.
Police have stated that one of the vehicles subsequently left the scene.
A man, in his 30s, was taken to hospital having sustained serious injuries - he remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Two other men, also in their 30s, were also taken to hospital for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be serious.
Officers have launched an investigation into the crash and have revealed that three men have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Efforts are ongoing to locate the outstanding vehicle from the collision and a police cordon will remain in place at the scene of the crash.
Northumbria Police are appealing for anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward and speak to them.
“Anyone with information should send us a DM on social media or use the live chat and report forms on our Force website.
“For those unable to make contact via those ways, call 101.
“Please quote reference number NP-20251023-0305.”