Police probe launched after fracas saw men 'brandishing weapons' in South Shields street

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after men brandished weapons during a row in a South Shields street.

At about 1.30pm on Sunday police received a report of a disturbance on Brisbane Avenue in the town.

Brisbane Avenue in South Shields.'Image by Google Maps.

It was reported that a man had confronted two men allegedly riding a motorcycle in an anti-social manner in the street.

Police say they have then got into an altercation and have each brandished a weapon before fleeing the scene.

Nobody was injured or arrested.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Inquiries to locate all those involved are ongoing but at this stage nobody has been arrested by police.

"Anyone who saw what happened, or has information about the identity of the men, is encourage to call police on 101 quoting log 558 07/04/19."