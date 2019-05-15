Police probe report of suspicious men 'dealing drugs' near South Shields primary school

Police are investigating reports that men acting suspiciously near a South Shields primary school "may have been dealing drugs".

Officers received reports shortly after 3pm on Tuesday that three men were acting suspiciously in Sea Winnings Way in the town, close to Westoe Crown Primary School.

Police have been investigating reports that men were acting suspiciously in a South Shields street.

It was reported that the men may have been dealing drugs.

When officers went to the street the men had left the area.

A force spokesman has said there is no suggestion the men were dealing drugs to school pupils.

He added that officers will be carrying out patrols in the area.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “At 3.07pm yesterday, police received a report of three males believed to be acting suspiciously on Sea Winnings Way, South Shields.

“It was reported that the males may have been dealing drugs in close proximity to a nearby primary school.

“Officers attended but the individuals described had already left the area.

"There is no suggestion the men were dealing drugs to any pupils at the school but officers will be carrying out patrols in the area.

“We would always encourage anybody who sees anything suspicious to contact 101.”