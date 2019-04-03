Police seek owners of suspected stolen rings and other jewellery

Police are seeking the owners of what they suspect are stolen rings and other jewellery.

Northumbria Police have today released photographs in a bid to reunite the items with their rightful owners.

A force spokesman said: "Officers believe the jewellery may have been linked to burglaries in 2016 across the force area.

"Enquiries are ongoing to try and locate the rightful owners and officers are now releasing the image in hopes of doing just that.

"If this jewellery belongs to you, or you know who it belongs to, please contact Northumbria Police on 101 and ask to speak to PC Mulheran or email him via 3088@northumbria.pnn.police.uk

"Alternatively, if you know anything about the jewellery, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."