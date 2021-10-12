Police seize ‘significant amounts’ of crack cocaine after arresting wanted man in South Shields

Police received a report shortly after 11am on Monday, October 11, that a man who had been evading arrest in connection with an assault had been seen on Derby Terrace.

Officers were sent to the scene, and within minutes, they had the 27-year-old suspect in handcuffs and after searching a nearby property associated to him, they found a bag that contained a huge amount of money.

Police in South Shields have seized a significant amount of suspected Class A drugs.

A 45-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were both arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

The 27-year-old man has been released on bail while the other two suspects remain in police custody.

Sergeant Greg Johnson, of Northumbria Police’s Southern NST, has praised the rapid response from officers and is encouraging anyone who believes they may have information about drug-related crime to come forward.

He said: “This was a fantastic piece of work that has resulted in a large quantity of suspected crack cocaine being stopped from reaching the most vulnerable in our communities.

“It was a case of good old-fashioned policing after officers were notified about the possible movements of a wanted suspect – and upon arresting him, they found a large amount of cash in a bag.

“Following this arrest, we searched a further address and were able to seize a significant amount of Class A drugs along with various mobile phones and other equipment believed to be linked to drug supply in the area.

“These seizures will be crucial evidence in the ongoing crackdown against serious and organised crime, under the banner of Operation Sentinel.

Police searched two properties associated with the wanted man.

“I would like to thank all those involved, and would encourage anybody who believes they have any information about drug-related criminality in their community to get in touch with us.”

Officers discovered a huge haul of cash at the first property they searched.