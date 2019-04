A Northumbria Police sniffer dog is wearing the cone of shame after an operation on his leg.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said Felix, who works as a drugs dog, managed to injure himself while chasing his ball.

Police dog Felix is feeling a bit 'ruff'.

He said: "He suffered a cruciate injury and after knee surgery he is now back home to recuperate.

"We don't think he's a massive fan of the cone, but we hope you can join us in wishing him the best on his road to recovery."