Police trying to trace man in connection with alleged assault at South Tyneside pub

Police have released an image of a man they would like to trace in connection to an alleged pub assault.

Between 10pm and 11pm on February 19, it was reported that a 49-year-old man had been assaulted in the Ship and Royal pub, Ocean Road, South Shields.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police, said: "It was alleged that a man had approached the victim and acted aggressively, before proceeding to punch him in the face.

"The victim suffered a broken tooth, a black eye and swelling as a result of the attack.

"An investigation is ongoing into the incident, and officers have now identified a man they would like to speak to in connection with their enquiries.

"He is known to have been in the pub at the time of the incident and could have information that could help police."

This man, or anyone who knows him, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 530 220219 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.