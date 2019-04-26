Police urge public to check their gardens and sheds to help find missing man George Dodds

Police continuing to appeal for help to find missing man George Dodds are asking the public to check their gardens and sheds as the search continues.

George Dodds, 72, was reported missing at about 6.50pm yesterday after leaving his home on Woodlands View in Cleadon at about 1pm.

Inquiries to trace him have been ongoing since he was reported missing but so far police have been unable to locate him.

Northumbria Police are continuing their appeal for the public’s help in looking for George.

Supt Paul Milner said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for George’s welfare and are grateful to the public for helping to share the appeal and look for George.

"We would ask people in the Cleadon and South Tyneside area to be vigilant and check their gardens and sheds.

"We really want to bring George home safely.

“Anyone who is able to assist in the search for George is asked to call 101 quoting log 901 25/04/19.”