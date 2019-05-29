Popular South Shields cafe Mac 'n' Alli reopens after suspected ram raid closed it for two months

A popular cafe which was forced to close after a suspected ram raid is reopening two months after the incident.

Mac 'n' Alli in Westoe Crown Village, South Shields, had been boarded up since March when a white Transit van drove through the shopfront.

Picture released by police from the night of the incident at Mac 'n' Alli in South Shields

The incident led to an outpouring of support from customers and neighbours, with some offering to be part of a "broom army" to help clear up.

Now owners have announced they are reopening.

Manager Claire Bolton said: "Today is our first day back open. It is a relief to be open again and everyone is really happy to be back.

"We are really pleased to have had such a great deal of support as it has been tough.

"It is great to be back to the way we were before and all of or customers have said it is nice to be back."

A Facebook post put out by the cafe last night saw hundreds of reactions, comments and shares as customers celebrated its return.

The post read: "Great news!! Mac 'n' Alli's will be re-opening tomorrow! We hope to see you all back again enjoying a lovely cup of coffee ☕🍰

"From all of us here at Mac 'n' Alli's, we would like to thank the community for all of their continued support and we are all very excited to get back in the cafe!"

Northumbria Police said today enquiries were still ongoing after the incident on March 22.

Police were called at 11.15pm after a white Transit van was believed to have been driven into the front of the premises.

Officers said at the time that "several male occupants of the van" then left the scene in a silver-coloured VW Passat.

Police said nobody was injured and it did not appear anything was taken

Anyone with information can contact 101 quoting reference 1364 220319 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.