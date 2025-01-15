Prison nurse helped inmates run phone-smuggling racket

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A prison nurse who helped inmates carry out a phone-smuggling racket has kept her freedom.

Kimberly Finn, from Boldon, was an agency nurse at HMP Durham when she agreed to pass a package to an inmate during a consultation so he could give it to another prisoner, who she went to school with.

Kimberly Finn | Police

Newcastle Crown court heard the illegal deal was exposed when a cell search was carried out at HMP Northumberland and staff found a phone containing damning conversations about drugs and contraband being taken into and transferred between prisons.

As a result of what was revealed on the handset, five people were implicated and have today been sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court.

Prosecutor Deborah Smithies told the court the search was conducted in August 2022 and staff found a Samsung phone, hidden inside a speaker in a cell at HMP Northumberland, which contained a large volume of messages as well as WhatsApp, Snapchat and TikTok accounts.

Alexandra Wallace | Police

Miss Smithies said the messages on that phone contained conversations about drug, dealing but also a specific arrangement for inmate Gladstone Allen to carry a package of contraband with him when he was transferred from HMP Durham to HMP Northumberland, with the help of Nurse Finn.

The court heard the inmate owner of the phone had previously been at school with Finn.

Scott Wilson | Police

Miss Smithies said: "He had been in touch with her and on June 26 she set up new accounts on Snapchat and TikTok. On July 15 she added him as a contact on Snapchat."

The court heard phone records show Finn spoke to the former schoolmate, who was also in contact with others both inside and outside prison.

Miss Smithies said: "The group were making arrangements for the movement of a contraband package, firstly into HMP Durham where Kimberly Finn worked, then via Gladstone Allen into HMP Northumberland."

Peter Swinney | Police

The court heard the inmates knew Allen had a court hearing coming up and would be temporarily transferred from HMP Northumberland to HMP Durham, just for the duration of that case.

Miss Smithies added: "The plan was for the nurse Kimberly Finn to hand the package to Gladstone Allen at Durham then for Allen to bring that package with him on transfer back to HMP Northumberland."

During one conversation Finn said: "Yes, I need you to come to the hatch and ask me to look at something so I can get you in and do it that way."

She also commented: "Delete chats lads, wise heads on."

The court heard the conversations revealed Allen made the trip from HMP Durham to HMP Northumberland with a package containing a phone as well as the drugs monkey dust and pregabalin tablets.

Prosecutors accept Finn was aware of only the phone being transferred to her former schoolmate and was not involved in the drugs supply.

Officers from the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU), who had worked alongside Counter Corruption Teams at HM Prison Northumberland and HM Prison Durham, spent hundreds of hours downloading, decoding and reviewing voice notes, images, texts and emails found on the original phone.

The enquiries uncovered more people involved with the group, including Peter Swinney, 23, Alexandra Wallace, 30, Kalvin Thomas, 26.

Kalvin Thomas | Police

Judge Gavin Doig said any member of prison staff who gets involved in supplying contraband faces being put behind bars.

But the judge said Finn, 33, who admitted conspiracy to convey prohibited articles into prison, was employed at the jail by chance, through an agency, and had worked hard to gain nursing qualifications as a single mum.

Judge Doig said Finn has a family who needs her and the "exceptional" mitigation in her case meant her nine month jail term was suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements.

Allen, 33, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply drugs into prison and one count of conveying prohibited articles into prison. He was sentenced to 14 months behind bars.

Kalvin Thomas, of Raeburn Road, South Shields, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply drugs into prison. He was sentenced to 26 weeks suspended for 18 months with 150 hours unpaid work.

Peter Swinney, of Copley Avenue, South Shields, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply drugs into prison, two counts of conspiracy to convey prohibited articles into prison and one count of possession with intent to supply. He was sentenced to six years and three months behind bars.

Alexandra Wallace, of Newburn Crescent, Houghton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to convey prohibited articles into prison and conspiracy to supply drugs. She was sentenced to nine months suspended for 18 months with rehabilitation requirements.

Scott Wilson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to convey prohibited articles into prison and conspiracy to supply drugs. He was sentenced to two years and four months behind bars.

The court heard defendants became involved through pressure or debt.

NEROCU Detective Inspector Gaye Martin, said: "This is just part of the continued work with our prison partners to address drug supply behind bars and target anyone involved.

"This has been the result of years of hard work, and I want to thank everyone who has dedicated their time to getting justice.

"Criminals often think they can continue their criminal operations once in prison but that is not the case – our work doesn't end with a conviction, and we continue to dismantle illicit activity and pursue offenders.

"Operations like this are just some of the tactics we are using to continue to disrupt Organised Crime under the banner of Operation Sentinel – our region wide approach to tackling organised crime in all its forms."

An HMP Northumberland spokesperson said: "Our team works tirelessly to identify and prevent criminal activities in our prison. We are proud to support our partners in bringing those involved to justice."