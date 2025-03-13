A persistent South Shields shoplifter is now behind bars.

Michael Wright, Lumley Avenue, in South Shields has been jailed after he took laundry products from the Co-op, on Mortimer Road, without paying on Thursday, March 6.

The 35-year-old committed the crime just weeks after he was given a 14-week suspended sentence at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court for stealing chicken from the same Co-op store and toiletries from Sainsbury’s, on Prince Edward Road.

Michael Wright. | Northumbria Police

Officers arrested Wright on Sunday, March 9, in connection with his latest spree of offending and he was jailed for 22 weeks when he appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside earlier this week.

Constable Thubron, of South Shields Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: “Wright is a repeat thief who has flagrantly disregarded his previous suspended sentence he was given only weeks prior.

“Wright has a vast history of this type of offending – and his brazen attitude towards the orders imposed on him by a court shows his lack of regard for anyone his criminality affects.

“Crime sprees such as these do nothing except leave businesses out of pocket, and I’m pleased he’s now behind bars to prevent him causing more disorder in the local community.

“As a Force, we will continue to tackle this type of criminality.”