Residents left to pick up fines totaling more than £2,000 after dumping waste

Documents, dog dirt and chairs left littering land and gardens have led to court action by council chiefs.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court has dealt with a series of cases following investigations by South Tyneside Council.

The bench was told paperwork found in the waste led them to Chelsea Magee of Stothard Street in Jarrow.

She was invited on three occasions to attend an interview to discuss the matter but the notices were all ignored. This led to her committing an offence under section 110 of the Environment Act 1995.

Magistrates proved the case against her in her absence and, in addition to the fine, ordered her to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £100.

Two other residents were also fined after failing to clear rubbish from their properties.

Tenant Brooke Gowman, of John Williamson Street in South Shields, was fined £660 after failing to remove sacks of rubbish and dog faeces from her back yard.

She failed to respond to a notice requiring her to dispose of the rubbish, thereby committing an offence under section 80 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Magistrates also ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £100.

Ashley Corbett, 18, of Iona Road in Jarrow, was also fined £660 after magistrates found the case against him proven in his absence.

The court was told that sacks of rubbish and discarded furniture were left in the front and back gardens of his property.

The defendant was served with a notice under section 4 of the Prevention of Damage by Pests Act 1949, requiring him to remove the rubbish. However, he failed to comply with the notice which landed him before the court.

Magistrates also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £100.

A spokesman for the council said: “Rubbish left lying around is unsightly but, more importantly, it can pose a risk to public health as it can attract vermin.

"These significant fines show how seriously the courts view these offences and it is to be hoped they will act as a deterrent to others who fail to clean up after themselves when asked to do so.”