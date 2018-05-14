Revealed: The six people topping the most-wanted list in Sunderland and South Tyneside

Police in Sunderland and South Tyneside have today released six images of individuals who top their most-wanted list.

Officers are stepping up their attempts to locate a handful of long-term suspects wanted in connection with a string of alleged offences, including burglary, assault and fraud.

Inspector Jamie Southwell

The force has decided to release the pictures in the hope they will bring fresh leads.

Inspector Jamie Southwell, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are asking for members of the public to help us in locating these individuals.

“Please take a look at the images and if you have any information that could help us locate them, please give us a call or Crimestoppers and pass it on.

“We want to speak to them in connection with a number of offences and are looking to our communities to help make this happen. Any information could help, so please pick up the phone.

“Those wanted should be warned – the North East public are reading this and are looking at your photograph.

“We would advise those individuals to hand themselves in to a local police station at the earliest opportunity.”

The suspects are all wanted in connection with offences across Sunderland and South Tyneside.

• Anyone with any information regarding the people above is asked to contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also report online at www.northumbria.police.uk/contact or email central.intelligence@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.