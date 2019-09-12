Robbers flee with £300 in cash after armed raid at Felling Bypass petrol station

Two intruders captured on CCTV.

Detectives have launched an investigation after the armed robbery, which took place at Four Acres petrol station on the Felling Bypass.

CCTV images have been released of the incident, which happened on Friday, September 7 just after 9pm, as police continue their inquiries.

Two men – who covered their faces to conceal their identity – entered the garage in possession of a bladed weapon and threatened a woman who worked there.

CCTV images have been released by Northumbria Police.

The intruders then demanded money was handed over from the till, and left with the cash.

Nobody was injured, but the employee who was in the shop alone was left shaken by the incident.

Northumbria Police’s Central CID department have now appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Laura Stabler, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was an appalling incident and was absolutely terrifying for the innocent victim who was working in the garage.

Detectives have launched an appeal for information about the incident.

“Two masked men entered the premises and acted aggressively, in possession of a bladed weapon, and threatened to harm the shop worker unless she bowed to their demands.

“The woman was ordered to hand over a quantity of cash from the till, before the offenders left the scene.

“We understand the men made off over the main road of the Felling Bypass after carrying out this offence – and we would like to hear if any motorists saw them or may have dashcam footage.

“A team of detectives are carrying out a number of inquiries and we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice. This type of criminality will not be tolerated and a full investigation is ongoing.

“I would like to appeal to the public for information, and have released the images of two men that we would like to identify in connection with this offence.

“If you recognise them, or saw anything suspicious, please pick up the phone.”