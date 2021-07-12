Unless otherwise stated, they were all dealt with by Newcastle Crown Court:
1. Martin Brown
Martin Brown of Wallington Grove, South Shields, had 61 burglary convictions on his record when he targeted restaurants and takeaways in the North East of England during a crime spree last summer.
Newcastle Crown Court heard the 57-year-old raided seven businesses and stole mostly cash and alcohol, while causing damage to get what he wanted.
He was sentenced to 3.5 years on June 6 after admitting seven counts of burglary. admitted seven charges of burglary.
Photo: Northumbria Police
2. Kevin Newton
Kevin Newton was given a suspended ten-month jail sentence in January and issued with a restraining order to keep him away from an ex-partner. Newcastle Crown Court heard after a drinking session on April 18 the 22-year-old contacted her over 50 times, including threats to rape and bite her. Newton, of Ecgfrid Terrace, Jarrow, admitted breach of a restraining order and breach of a suspended sentence and has now been locked up in May for a total of 13 months, with a further five-year restraining order.
Photo: Northumbria Police
3. David Sorlie
David Sorlie was branded a "dangerous" sex predator after forced his way into a woman's home during a power cut then raped and bit her in a terrifying attack.
The 35-year-old, of Nailsworth Close, Boldon Colliery, denied rape and five assault charges but was convicted by a jury.
He was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years behind bars with a four-year extended licence.
Photo: Northumbria Police
4. Andrew Brown
Andrew Brown assaulted his pregnant partner while on a suspended jail term for attacking his ex, then goaded police when he took a child's toy to a playing field and claimed it was a loaded gun.
The 29-year-old, of Chesterton Road, South Shields, admitted possessing an imitation firearm in a public place.
But judge said the most serious aspect of Brown's behaviour was two common assaults he carried out on his pregnant partner in March and April, both this year.
He admitted two offences of common assault, criminal damage and breach of a suspended sentence in relation to the violence.
He was jailed for ten months, with a two-year restraining order to keep him away from the pregnant victim
Photo: AN