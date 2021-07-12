4. Andrew Brown

Andrew Brown assaulted his pregnant partner while on a suspended jail term for attacking his ex, then goaded police when he took a child's toy to a playing field and claimed it was a loaded gun. The 29-year-old, of Chesterton Road, South Shields, admitted possessing an imitation firearm in a public place. But judge said the most serious aspect of Brown's behaviour was two common assaults he carried out on his pregnant partner in March and April, both this year. He admitted two offences of common assault, criminal damage and breach of a suspended sentence in relation to the violence. He was jailed for ten months, with a two-year restraining order to keep him away from the pregnant victim

Photo: AN