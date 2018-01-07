Round up of recent South Tyneside cases dealt with at court

The following South Tyneside people have been dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court:

Michael Pearson, 31, of Seawinnings Way, South Shields, pleaded guilty to harassing a woman between September 29 and November 14. He was sentenced to a community order for 12 months with 30 days of rehabilitation activity. A restraining order was also made. He was also told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85 and costs of £85.

Ross Vincent Miller, 20, of Friar Way, Jarrow, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at High Street West, Jarrow, on November 24. He was fined £150 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £85.

Matthew Bonner, 26, of Collingwood Street, South Shields, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, on April 8. He was discharged absolutely.

Jamie Daniel Seales, 28, of Belloc Avenue, South Shields, pleaded guilty to using used threatening or abusive words or behaviour, on July 18. He was discharged absolutely.

Karen Green, 37, of Hylton Avenue, South Shields, pleaded guilty to harassment on or between June 30 and October 18, 2017. She was discharged conditionally for 12 months. A three-year restraining order was made to protect the victim.

Jordan Lee Mark Davidson, 21, of Collingwood Street, Hebburn, pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing lead from addresses in Collingwood street, on August 17, 2017. He was discharged conditionally for 18 months and was told to pay compensation of £400.