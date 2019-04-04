Search for 14-year-old who went missing after saying she was going to the gym

A 14-year-old has been missing for 48 hours after she left home and failed to return home from a visit to the gym.

Chelsea Thompson left her home address in Gateshead on Tuesday stating that she would be home at 8.30pm after the gym.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "Chelsea has now been missing for 48 hours and her family are concerned as to her whereabouts and welfare.

"Chelsea is described as being 5ft 2in tall, slim build of white complexion but on occasion wears a fake tan, she was last seen wearing a camouflage puffer jacket, black leggings and grey Nike trainers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 incident number 1069 of 02/04/19