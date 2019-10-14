Search for witnesses after man injured in South Shields stabbing
A police investigation is underway after a man suffered injuries to his arm and back in a stabbing.
Witnesses to the incident, which happened in the early hours of Sunday, October 13 near to Roxanne’s, Ocean Road, in South Shields, are being sought by Northumbria Police to assist with their inquiries.
Police officers attended Ocean Road following reports of a “disturbance” alongside a paramedic ambulance and a hazardous area response team (HART) from the North East Ambulance Service.
The injured man was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to South Tyneside District Hospital.
Emergency services were called to the scene between 3.15am and 3.30am.
A spokesman for Northumbria Police confirmed to the Gazette on Monday, October 14 that inquiries are ongoing and that the parties involved are believed to be known to each other.
Witnesses to the incident, or anyone else with information, can contact the force on non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 184 13/10/19.