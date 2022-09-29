Second man appears in court charged with conspiracy to murder after alleged firearms incident in South Shields
A man has appeared before magistrates charged with conspiracy to murder and possessing a shotgun with intent to endanger life.
Jak Hughes, 22, of Tees Court, South Shields, was charged last night (Wednesday, September 29) following an alleged incident which saw two shots fired in Brownlow Road in the town, on Wednesday, September 21.
Officers from Northumbria Police attended the area after it was reported that a gunman had allegedly discharged a firearm at a property in the street, before going on to flee the scene.
Nobody was injured during the incident.
Most Popular
No plea was entered at the hearing on Wednesday, and Hughes is now due to go before Newcastle Crown Court on October 27, 2022.
Earlier this week another man, Aaron Giles, 28, also appeared in court in connection with the incident in Brownlow Road on Wednesday, September 21, and was held in custody after declining to enter a plea.