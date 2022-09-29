Second man appears in court charged with conspiracy to murder after alleged firearms incident in South Shields

Jak Hughes, 22, of Tees Court, South Shields, was charged last night (Wednesday, September 29) following an alleged incident which saw two shots fired in Brownlow Road in the town, on Wednesday, September 21.

Officers from Northumbria Police attended the area after it was reported that a gunman had allegedly discharged a firearm at a property in the street, before going on to flee the scene.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

The case was heard South Shields at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

No plea was entered at the hearing on Wednesday, and Hughes is now due to go before Newcastle Crown Court on October 27, 2022.