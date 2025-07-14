Second man charged in connection with a spate of burglaries in the Boldon area

A second man has appeared in court following a number of reported burglaries in South Tyneside.

Joshua Winter, of Commercial Street, in Brandon, Count Durham, appeared before Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, July 12, following a number of alleged burglaries in the Boldon area.

Police received a numerous reports in the early hours of Friday morning (July 4) stating that several addresses had been burgled, or had attempted to be burgled, in the Keats Avenue, Hindmarsh Drive and Owen Drive areas.

Items that were reported stolen to officers included garden equipment and two pedal bikes.

Reports to police described witnessing two men attempting to gain access to outdoor sheds and making their way through the gardens of neighbouring houses.

Another man has been charged following a number of alleged burglaries in the Boldon area. | Northumbria Police

South Tyneside’s dedicated burglary team launched an investigation and hours later arrested a 20-year-old man, who was charged with two counts of handling stolen goods, one count of burglary and two counts of attempted burglary.

On Thursday, July 10, officers arrested 22-year-old Joshua Winter who was charged with 11 offences, including burglary, attempted burglary, and interfering with a vehicle.

He is due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on July 15.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “This is a fantastic result for our communities, where we’ve been able to swiftly identify both suspects – getting one locked up within hours of the reports being received.

“We’ve now got two suspects charged who will appear before the courts.

“A massive thank you to our colleagues at Durham Constabulary who assisted us in arresting the second suspect.

“This also comes as a timely reminder for the wider public, including businesses, to continue to work with us to help reduce the impact burglary and theft can have by ensuring doors, windows, cars and garden sheds are kept secure and valuables out of view.”