Second man charged with conspiracy to murder following firearms incident in South Shields
Police have charged a second man with conspiracy to murder after reports of a firearm being discharged in South Shields.
By James Harrison
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 9:50 am
Updated
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 9:59 am
Jak Hughes, of Tees Court, South Shields, has also been charged and possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life.
The 22-year-old is due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates this morning.
Earlier this week another man, Aaron Giles, 28, also appeared in court in connection with the incident in Brownlow Road on Wednesday, September 21, and was held in custody after declining to enter a plea.