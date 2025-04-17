Serial Jarrow offender claims he is now ‘too old’ for a life of crime

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A serial offender caught with an axe in his car before he punched at a police officer has accepted he is now "too old" for a life of crime.

Thomas Hay, who has dozens of convictions on his record, was pulled over by the police on the A19 and the weapon was found inside the vehicle.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he was taken into custody and threw a punch in the direction of an officer.

Hay claimed he had the axe to chop wood at his caravan and said he had not realised he hit out when three police officers came to his cell to take his clothes and startled him.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court. Photo: National World. | National World

The 55-year-old, of Burnside, Jarrow, later admitted having a bladed article and assault on an emergency worker.

He also admitted two charges of failing to comply with notification requirements by moving address without informing the authorities.

Recorder Peter Makepeace told Hay: "You are 55, far too old to be before the court for these offences. You are frankly far too old to live the lifestyle you do.

"It's time you slow down and stop offending altogether."

Speaking to the court from a video link to prison, Hay said: "I'm not going to be coming back, I'm 55 now, I'm too old for it. I'm just going to try and live life as an old man now."

Hay, who has spent time in custody on remand, was sentenced to a community order for two years with rehabilitation requirements.

