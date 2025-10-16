Serial South Shields criminal committed 212th offence while in hospital with his pregnant girlfriend
Steven Smith, 42, struck a fellow patient after rowing with his pregnant girlfriend in the A&E department at South Tyneside District Hospital, a court heard.
He caused no direct injury but left his victim in pain due to her exacerbating a back problem when she twisted her head to see what had happened.
CCTV of the incident on Friday, June 20, showed Smith, of Roman Road, Lawe Top, South Shields, committing the unintended assault.
Borough magistrates were told Smith’s record of criminal offences come from 120 previous convictions – and he has served jail time.
Prosecutor Ruth Forster said: “This assault was committed recklessly rather than intentionally.
“The victim had attended A&E and had noticed a male lying on the floor, about six metres away and with a bag beside him.
“She thought that he was asleep, and she wasn’t paying much attention to what was going on.
“She then felt something hit her leg and it was the bag which belonged to the defendant.
“CCTV showed him interacting with someone else before and then throwing the bag.”
Mrs Forster said the shock of the blow led the woman to jerk her head, causing her “intense pain” due to a long-term back problem.
She added: “When interviewed, he said that he couldn’t recall what had happened but expressed remorse.
“He has 120 previous convictions from 211 offences, the last in July. He has served a substantial custodial sentence, but his recent offences are more nuisance.”
Smith pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating.
Sign up to the Shields Gazette’s free newsletters - delivering news and sport to your inbox throughout the week
Syed Ahmed, defending, said: “He was at A&E because he had dislocated his shoulder, and he then entered into an argument with his girlfriend.
“Out of frustration, he has chucked the bag behind him, not realising there was someone there.
“He tells me that he got up and apologised to her about what he had done. I accept there has been contact but it was not deliberate. He is due to be a dad.”
Magistrates fined Smith £120, with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge and ordered him to pay his victim £50 compensation.