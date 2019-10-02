Raids were carried out in Sunderland and South Shields.

Warrants were executed at more than a dozen addresses across the region as part of a targeted operation to trace long-term wanted suspects.

After an early-morning briefing at Southwick Police Station, seven teams were dispatched to addresses thought to be associated with those who had evaded police.

Those identified were wanted in connection with a string of crimes across the region, including assault, theft and driving offences.

In total, seven suspects were arrested and brought into police custody while six others marked as wanted were the subject of checks with the courts and probation service.

Sergeant Ed Hollingsworth led the operation, which took place on Friday, September 27.

He said: “This day of action resulted in a number of people wanted in connection with crimes across Sunderland and South Tyneside arrested and brought into custody.

“It was a team effort that involved a large number of officers who executed a coordinated operation at addresses known to be associated with some of our long-term wanted suspects.

“As a result, three men were escorted to court to answer for various offences, while a number of others remain under investigation.

“Our inquiries into those cases will continue.

“This day of action reinforces our commitment to tackling all kinds of criminality and taking a front-foot approach when identifying and pursuing suspects.

“A lot of hard work was carried out behind-the-scenes as we carried out intelligence into the individuals, and we are delighted with how the operation went.

“But this day of action was not a one-off, and I want to reassure the communities we serve that we will continue to detect and disrupt criminal activity in our region and actively pursue suspects as we head towards the winter months.”

A 42-year-old man from Ashbrooke, Sunderland, was one of those arrested.

He was wanted for breaching his bail conditions and will appear at Newcastle Crown Court in November to answer a range of offences including burglary, driving without a licence and no insurance use.

A 27-year-old man from South Shields was detained by officers after failing to appear at court on charges of common assault and criminal damage.

A 27-year-old man from the Red House area of Sunderland was also arrested and escorted to court to answer charges of theft and absconding on bail.