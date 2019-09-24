Shocking pictures show scale of South Shields Victoria Hall cannabis farm with estimate street value of £300K
More than 800 cannabis plants were found in a historic rundown South Shields building.
Shocking pictures, released by Northumbria Police, show rows of cannabis plants which are estimated to have a street value of around £300,000.
Victoria Hall, which was previously home to an Italian restaurant, was raided on Monday morning and officers spent hours clearing out the cannabis farm.
Two men, aged 30 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled substance. They have since been released under investigation.
It’s the second time a drug farm has been discovered at the property in Fowler Street – although Monday’s find is double the size of the last cannabis haul.
A total of 488 plants, capable of producing skunk cannabis, were recovered when police raided the building in February 2014. It had an estimated crop value of £150,000.
More than 800 plants were found in Monday’s raid – estimated to be worth £300,000.
The rundown building is now set to be rescued by a hotel developer and proposals have been lodged with South Tyneside Council to revamp the vacant upper sections and restore the building to its former grandeur.
A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "Officers attended and discovered a large cannabis farm inside the property.
“The farm has since been dismantled and enquiries into those responsible for it are currently ongoing. Two people aged 30 and 27 were arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled substance but have both been released under investigation.”