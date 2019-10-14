South Shields burglar jailed for stealing shampoo and conditioner from woman's bathroom

Stuart Taylor

Stuart Taylor, who has 69 criminal convictions and had been out of jail for just a few months, asked his 62-year-old victim if he could use her toilet when he approached her door offering grass cutting services in March.While inside the bathroom, the 51-year-old took the chance to steal the toiletries, valued at around £5.Taylor, of Centenary Avenue, South Shields, initially denied burglary but pleaded guilty on the day his trail was due to start at Newcastle Crown Court.In a statement, the victim said: “I am now a lot more wary about answering my front door, and other than friends and family, I am reluctant to let anybody into my home address.“I feel anxious and nervous in my own home and I shouldn’t have to feel like this.“I feel that my personal space has been violated. I want to be able to enjoy my retirement after working for my entire life and this is going to take me a long time to get over.”Judge Tim Gittins sentenced Taylor, who has previous convictions for burglary and once targeted the home of a victim in her 80s, to 32 months behind bars.