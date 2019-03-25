South Shields cafe Mac 'n' Alli to donate stock to food bank as it waits to reopen after suspected ram raid

A popular cafe wrecked in a suspected ram raid is to donate its stock to a food bank as it waits to reopen.

Police are investigating after Mac 'n' Alli in Westoe Crown Village, South Shields, suffered shocking damage in an incident on Friday night.

But while counting the cost of the damage, owners' have still had time to think of others and are planning on donating food, which they cannot use while closed, to help others.

In a post on its Facebook page, the cafe said; "Hi everyone as you know we’re closed at the moment but we don’t want anything to go to waste.

"If anyone knows of a food bank who would benefit from our bread and milk would you please let us know. Thank you."

Northumbria Police said a white Transit van has driven into the front of the cafe late on Friday night causing "extensive damage".

Police pictures show the shocking damage caused to the front of the cafe. An investigation is ongoing and police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Shortly before 11.15pm on Friday (March 22), police received a report of criminal damage at the Mac 'n' Alli shop in Westoe Crown Village, South Shields. "A white Transit van is believed to have driven into the front of the store, causing extensive damage.

"Several male occupants of the van then left the scene in a silver-coloured VW Passat.

"Nobody was injured and it does not appear that anything was taken from the shop."

Customers and neighbours were shocked to hear of the incident at the popular cafe, which they found boarded up on Saturday morning.

The cafe posted on social media on Saturday: "Dear Customers, due to unforeseen events we will be closed for the time being. We hope to reopen in the next couple of weeks and will keep our customers updated. Thank you for all of your support at this time.

In the comments, it then added: "We would just like to thank everyone's support and lovely words on this matter, we really appreciate the community getting behind us.

"Any pre-paid afternoon teas for Mothers Day will be refunded."

So far the Gazette has not been able to contact the cafe's owners directly.

:: Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1364 220319 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.











