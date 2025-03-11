A registered nurse accused of ill treating and sexually assaulting patients and using racist and homophobic language at work has been convicted of all charges.

William Malcolm, who was manager at a residential unit, targeted "extremely vulnerable" residents, as well as others, in a spate of offending spanning several years.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Malcolm grabbed one patient's testicles, who he had called a "fat c***" and said "look at the size of those nads", called a woman resident a "slapper" and referred to her son as a "puff and faggot".

Malcolm repeatedly kissed two female patients on the lips and thrust his hips at another.

He also groped breasts and bottom areas of non residents, thrust his groin at them and made remarks about the penis size of a colleague's partner because he was black.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court. | Google Maps

Malcolm, 61, of West Hope Close, South Shields, denied two charges of ill treatment of a person in care, ten of sexual assault and one of racially aggravated harassment in relation to eight complainants during a trial.

Jurors have today unanimously convicted him of all charges.

Malcolm will be sentenced on April 30, after the preparation of reports and has been granted bail in the meantime.

Judge Julie Clemitson said he was "making no promises or giving any indication" of the likely outcome.

The court heard Malcolm is currently suspended from nursing and prosecutors may seek an order to ensure he is not allowed to return.

Prosecutor Anne Richardson told jurors Malcolm's offending was exposed as a result of two "whistleblowers" who had experienced and witnessed Malcolm's behaviour towards residents and others.

Miss Richardson said: "It is the Crown's case that the defendant's care of the residents named in the indictment was not only devoid of the respect and kindness that those residents deserved but was also a criminal offence.

"The law exists to protect those who are unable, mentally or physically, to protect themselves.

"Of course, the Crown does not suggest that the defendant was ill-treating all of the residents all of the time, caring for those within such a setting was not an easy job.

"Nonetheless, you will hear from witnesses, that at times the defendant’s attitude and care to certain residents was wholly inappropriate and sometimes sexual."

Miss Richardson added: "The Crown submits is that this defendant, a nurse, and manager in a position of trust and responsibility, abused his power to ill-treat and sexually assault (complainants), including using derogatory, racist, and homophobic language."

The court heard Malcolm stated after his arrest he was "mortified" by the allegations, which he stated were untrue.

Jide Lanlehin, defending, had told jurors Malcolm was a "true character" who used "banter" to try and make life better for those around him.