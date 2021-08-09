The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

But the woman was not Scott Taylor’s intended victim of his attack in Bamburgh Grove, in South Shields.

The target was her security guard partner, who had kicked Taylor, 26, of Brockley Avenue, West Harton, off a ferry, a court heard.

It was also alleged her boyfriend had scrawled abusive graffiti about Taylor in Boldon Lane, also South Shields.

Prosecutor Clare Irving said: “She says for past two years there have been ongoing problems between the defendant and her partner.

“On Saturday, May 1, her partner began getting phone calls from the defendant.

“The ferry, where her partner works as security, he had kicked him off for being too drunk and disruptive.

“She kept an eye on her CCTV. At 2am, she was in her bedroom and looked out the window, onto the street.

“The defendant was seen on a mountain bike, with a brick in his hand and in dark clothes.

“He threw the brick, and it caused the window to break. She went into the street and ran after him.

“She saw him go through a cut and onto the Coast Road. He was laughing loudly.”

Ms Irving told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court glass shattered across the sofa and floor of the mum’s rented home.

Kevin Smallcombe, defending, said: “The reality is that this person’s partner is the person who has caused this problem.

“That person has stubbed graffiti of an offensive nature on Boldon Lane, near the ambulance station.

“Anybody who drives past will see it, it’s still there. The attributor of that is this other person.

“My client believes he lives at that address. He was looking at ‘man to man’ if you like.

“There is damage and he caused it and he shouldn’t have done.”

Taylor pleaded guilty to causing £200 of criminal damage.

He was given a nine-month community order, with a requirement of 20 days of rehabilitation work with the Probation Service.

And he must complete 40 hours of unpaid work, pay £200 compensation to South Tyneside Homes, with a £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.