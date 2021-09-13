Jack Chadderton, 20, put himself in the frame by motoring too close to comfort on Whitburn Road at Seaburn, Sunderland, a court heard.

Chadderton, of East Avenue, near the Nook, South Shields, then powered past but did not immediately pull back into the correct side of the road.

Prosecutor Lillian Yanes Hellevik said it meant he went on the wrong side of pedestrian bollards – and his antics continued at a roundabout.

The BMW driver was caught on dashcam footage.

He went anti-clockwise around it then drove off at speed on Tuesday, March 9, she added.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court was told the other driver was so concerned by Chadderton’s driving he handed the footage to police.

Chadderton's stupidity has now landed him with an interim driving ban – and he heard he could be jailed when sentenced at the same court on Friday, October 1.

Mrs Yanes Hellevik said: “The defendant’s driving on this occasion came to the attention of the police.

“It was due to a witness submitting dashcam footage and giving a statement about the manner of driving.

“The defendant was driving at such close proximity to their vehicle that they felt the driving was at unacceptable standard.

“He continued to tailgate for quite a considerable distance, before overtaking.

“His car took to the opposite carriageway, failing to comply with a keep-left bollard.”

She added: “Approaching a roundabout, he turned around and went anti-clockwise around the roundabout.

“He's exited the roundabout, still on the wrong side of the road, and has accelerated at speed.

“The crown says it’s a starting point of 12 weeks.”

When interviewed, Chadderton claimed he was shocked by the nature of the footage.

Tom Morgan, defending, said only he agreed with the prosecution’s punishment banding.

District Judge Paul Currer told Chadderton his offence did not merit being sent to Newcastle Crown Crown, which has greater sentencing powers.

He handed him an interim driving ban and adjourned the case for an all-options pre-sentence report, which means custody is an option.

Chadderton will be sentenced at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.