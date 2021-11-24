Despite being represented by a solicitor, Gary Barber, 32, demanded his own two pennies’ worth of input at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

When his request was refused and his case continued to sentence, Barber, of Laygate, Chichester, South Shields, butted in again, telling magistrates, “I’m going to have to stop you”.

But Gordon Murphy, chair of the bench, responded: “If you continue to be argumentative, I will ask you to leave the court and I will make the pronouncement without you.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

It was not enough to fully stop Barber, whose case was adjourned for a report to be compiled into his offending, in his tracks.

Barber was brought to court to face a charge of sending a letter or communication which conveyed false information on Monday, November 8, to which he pleaded guilty.

Prosecutor Sarah Malkinson told the hearing: “A call was made to police by a lady in which she said she had received a call from her partner who was the defendant.

“In it, he threatened to stab a neighbour with a screwdriver. Police attended his address and arrested him.”

Defence solicitor Charlton Carr said only: “I’ve nothing to add. It’s a matter for yourselves.”

And when Barber immediately asked if he could speak to the court, Mr Carr added: “Please be quiet.”

Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence and Barber will return to the same court on Friday, December 17.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.