South Shields Football club have implemented new crowd control measures - including an under 16 no-go zone - ahead of their FA Cup fixture this weekend.

The club, who play in the National League North, host Shrewsbury Town in the first round of the FA Cup this weekend.

As part of the preperation, a statement has been released updating fans on new measures to keep supporters safe.

Three fans have also been told they are unable to attend future games “pending further investigation”.

It comes after an away fan was reportedly punched during a recent league fixture.

The incident forced the club to issue a statement saying it was “horrified by the disgusting behaviour of at least one supporter.”

A new statement, issued the day before the FA Cup fixture on Sunday, reads: “As part of wider prevention activity following disturbances at recent home fixtures, we can confirm that three supporters have been suspended from attending future matches pending further investigation by the Club.

“There is a live investigation following an incident at our recent game versus Scarborough, and we are continuing to collect information about others who may have been involved.

“Northumbria Police is also currently conducting enquiries. We promised that several actions would be taken. These suspensions are a first step. As a second step, for safeguarding reasons, under-16s will not be allowed to congregate in that part of the ‘Sima Shed’ closest to the segregation barrier.

“These controls will be in place on Sunday and will remain in place for as long as we feel they are required. We apologise to the majority of under-16 supporters who are well behaved during matches, but feel we must take this additional, and hopefully temporary, step now.

“As a third step, there will be additional post-match controls at turnstiles to ensure the safe and orderly exit of home and away supporters.

“We are determined to ensure that South Shields matches remain safe and enjoyable places to be.”