South Shields man to appear in court after disturbance on housing estate
A man arrested following a report of a disturbance at a house on a South Shields housing estate has been charged with two offences.
Northumbria Police officers were called to Copley Avenue in Whiteleas at around 4pm on Wednesday, October 23, following reports of an incident.
Buses were diverted from the area while the force brought the disturbance to a close, when a man was arrested and taken into custody.
He remained in custody during the course of yesterday as inquiries continued.
Now officers have confirmed a man has been charged in connection with two offences following on from the call which sparked the police response.
Craig Michael Seales, 33, of Rembrandt Avenue, South Shields, has been charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing a police officer.
He will appear at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 11, to face the allegations.