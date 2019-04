A South Shields man remains in police custody today after being arrested on suspicion of attempting to meet a girl under 16 following grooming.

The 33-year-old was arrested in Newcastle City Centre yesterday evening.

The man, who lives in South Shields, remains in police custody today.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “Police have yesterday arrested a man on suspicion of attempting to meet a girl under 16 following grooming.

"The 33-year-old remains in custody."