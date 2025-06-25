South Shields man caught drink driving for the third time thanks to CCTV operators

A South Tyneside man was caught drink driving for a third time when he fell foul of sharp-eyed CCTV operators, a court heard.

Paul Wright, 60, downed three pints of lager after work and then drove via Crossgate towards his home in Mowbray Road, South Shields.

But he was spotted appearing intoxicated by council staff monitoring their cameras on the evening of Sunday, May 11,

They tipped off police who intercepted his VW Crafter van moments later in Westoe Road, prosecutor Emily Hunt told the borough’s magistrates’ court.

Wright was also caught driving with excess alcohol in 1999 and in 2016, his last conviction triggering a new 36-month ban.

Ms Hunt said: “There was a report from council CCTV operators of an intoxicated driver at Crossgate in South Shields.

“Officers located the vehicle on Westoe Road and caused it to stop. The driver appeared to be intoxicated.

“He admitted that he had recently consumed alcohol. A roadside breath test was failed. Checks also found he was driving without insurance.”

Wright, who has three previous convictions from five offences, pleaded guilty to charges of drink driving and driving without insurance.

He gave a reading in breath for alcohol of 55mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Ritchie Rodger, defending, said: “At the time, the defendant was assisting his brother, who has a tiling business.

“His brother also has a VW Crafter, and he was driving that. He has commercial insurance and thought he was insured to drive that vehicle.

“He had been in the pub shortly before he got into the vehicle. He tells me he had three pints of lager.

“He has a bit of a chequered history when it comes to driving. His last conviction for drink driving was in 2016.

“That means he’ll incur a minimum three-year ban. He will lose his licence, and he will lose his business. He will incur some hardship.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield told Wright he had failed to learn his lesson from his previous convictions.

And she warned he would likely be jailed if he drove while disqualified and was caught.

Alongside the disqualification, she fined him £440, with £85 court costs and a £176 victim surcharge.

