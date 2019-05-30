South Shields man caught smoking cannabis in McDonald's car park after staff reported suspicious behaviour

A drug user was caught smoking cannabis in a McDonald's car park.

Staff at the fast-food restaurant called police when they saw Gary Tiffin acting suspiciously.

Tiffin had a cannabis joint in his coat pocket, South Tyneside Magistrates' Court heard.

"Police approached his car on arrival at the car park," said Oriana Frame, prosecuting.

"There was a strong smell of cannabis.

"Tiffin was searched, and a cannabis joint was found in a plastic tube in his coat pocket.

"He told police he had acquired the joint during a recent trip to Amsterdam."

Tiffin, 27, of Coleman Avenue, South Shields, admitted possession of a class B drug on April 2.

Ms Frame said his previous convictions include three offences of possessing cannabis.

Tracey Wood, defending, said: "Mt Tiffin was frank with the police, admitting what he had done at the scene.

"He had gone to a private car park to smoke a joint of cannabis in his car.

"Mr Tiffin tells me he is not an habitual user, but sometimes uses it when things get on top of him.

"He lives with his partner, she works but he does not, although he does have an appeal pending with the benefits people.

"The previous convictions are of a similar nature, possession of a small amount of cannabis for his own use."

The bench ordered Tiffin to pay £195 in fines and costs.

The cannabis joint was confiscated and will be destroyed.