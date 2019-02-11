South Shields man denies assault charge following fatal pub attack

A South Shields man has pleaded not guilty to causing actual bodily harm during an incident near a pub in which a man later died.

Two men appeared before magistrates in Bedlington earlier today following an attack in Newcastle last week.



Nathan Aldus, 28, of Shelley Avenue, South Shields, denied causing actual bodily harm when he appeared at South East Northumberland Magistrates' Court.

Thomas Brand, 44, of Westmorland Road, Newcastle, who has been charged with manslaughter, did not enter a plea.

An investigation was launched after Anthony Richardson, of Newcastle, was found injured outside The Chesterfield pub on Elswick Road at about 6.20pm on Thursday.

The 46-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after emergency services attended the scene.

Mr Richardson passed away on Friday as a result of his injuries.

The two men were charged following an investigation by Northumbria Police to determine the circumstances that led to Mr Richardson's death.

Both men will appear again at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, March 11.

They have both been remanded in custody until the next hearing.

Police say a 27-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, who were arrested following the incident, remain under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the assault, and who are yet to contact police, are asked to do so by calling 101 quoting reference 892 070219 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.