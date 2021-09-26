Jonathan Evans, 28, must stay sober until January 21, and his efforts will be monitored by electronic device.

It will be fitted at his home in Coleridge Avenue, near Westoe, South Shields, and a positive reading will see him hauled back into court.

District Judge Natalie Wortley imposed the no alcohol order as punishment for Evans racially abusing a policeman while drunk.

Police were called after an incident.

Sentencing him at South Tyneside Magistrates, Judge Wortley said it was the maximum possible legally allowed time.

She added: “On the 10th of April this year, your behaviour was absolutely appalling.

“It seems to me that this was a sustained incident overall but that the racial abuse element was not sustained.

“I’m making the maximum alcohol abstinence order of 120 days.

“If you breach it, you will be brought back to court, that could lead to a prison sentence.”

Evans made just one remark to the PC but it was enough to get him arrested outside his home, the court heard.

Prosecutor Rob Lawson said Evans had been asked to leave by officers at 5.15am after a report of a domestic dispute.

He complied, and police took him to a friend’s address, but he returned and was detained for a breach of the peace.

Mr Lawson added: “He was being abusive. He made a racial slur. He was arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence.

“His behaviour has continued. They stopped their vehicle and an officer asked him to calm down. He’s made threats to kill himself, and spit.”

At an earlier hearing, Evans pleaded guilty to causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.

It was said the alleged domestic incident was Evans shouting down the telephone at his brother who had given him a false report of their poorly father’s death.

John Clish, defending, said: “He would say that he was heavily under the influence of alcohol.

“He says that he doesn’t regard himself as a racist person, but he has used racist words on this occasion.”

Judge Wortley also handed Evans a 12-month community order, with a requirement of 25 days of rehabilitation work, and he must pay the officer £180 compensation.