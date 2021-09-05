Jonathan Evans, 28, of Coleridge Avenue, South Shields, racially abused the PC in the heat of the mix-up about his father unfolding.

Evans was mistakenly told by his brother their dad had died in hospital, leading to an argument over the phone, a court heard.

In fact, he was alive – but the pair became so heated, police were called, believing Evans was having a domestic dispute with his partner.

The man was put in a cage in the back of a police vehicle

Despite that also being incorrect, officers asked him to leave for the night to diffuse the situation – and he complied.

But prosecutor Niamh Reading said he defied their advice an hour later by returning at about 6.30am on Saturday, April 10.

It led to another phone fight with his brother – and police being called a second time.

Ms Reading told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “He was found at the back of the property and arrested for a breach of the peace.

“He swore at an officer. He was put in the cage of the police vehicle. He continued to behave in an aggressive manner.

“He said that he had Covid-19 and would spit at both officers.”

Val Bell, defending, said: “He had been awake all night because his father was in hospital, seriously ill.

“He got a call from his brother, saying that their father had died, quite why he doesn’t know.

“He then contacted his aunt, who said that he hadn’t died. He then had an argument with his brother over the phone.

“It was nothing to do with his partner. Police dropped him at a petrol station, close to a friend’s house where he would stay.

“It was raining, and he just wanted to go back home. He wanted news about his father, so he went home.

“There was another call to his brother and another argument. Police were called.

“It was wrong to say what he said to the officer, it was said in the heat of the moment.”

Evans pleaded guilty to causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.

Magistrates adjourned the case for reports and Evans was granted unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same on Friday, September 24.