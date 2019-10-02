South Shields man threatened to burn down his house and slice his own throat
A South Tyneside man threatened to burn his house down and slice his own throat, a court has heard.
Simon Richard Todd, 28, of Marshall Wallis Road, South Shields, admitted a charge of threatening behaviour following an incident outside his home on September 1 this year.
Glenda Beck, prosecuting, said witnesses saw Todd outside his property with a large metal object and one of his windows was smashed.
She said one of the witnesses said she returned home at around 9.55pm and saw one of the defendant’s windows had been smashed and there was glass on the ground.
Then the defendant came out of his house with the object.
She said police were called to the street and said the defendant appeared agitated.
Ms Beck said: “The defendant refused to comply with the officers.
“He threatened to slice his own throat and burn his house down if they didn’t leave.
“He said ‘you have five minutes to get mental health or I am going to set this place on fire’.”
Todd was negotiated with and police managed to arrest him.
Ms Beck said: “The witness made a personal statement that since the incident she is now in fear for her own safety and she is scared to live in her own home.”
Tracey Wood, defending, said Todd appears to be vulnerable and probation services are working with him to try and secure help from mental health services.
She said: “I think this goes some way to explaining his behaviour.
“He accepts he was guilty on that day and is very remorseful of his actions.
“What little to no memory he has, he thinks he left the address, came back and has likely taken some street drugs that didn’t agree with him.
“He is genuinely sorry for any upset he has caused to the residents or the police in attendance.
“There is clearly some vulnerability here and some mental health concerns.”
Todd was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £21.