South Shields man who carried out historic sex attacks deemed 'unfit to plead'

Terence Cram was found unfit to plead to the offences but a jury at Newcastle Crown Court concluded he did commit the acts he was accused of.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The offences he was found to have committed were two of indecent assault on a boy under 16, two of gross indecency with a boy under 16 and three of buggery with a boy under 16.