South Shields man who gave his dad a knife for protection from bullies is jailed

A "stupid" son who gave his dad a knife as protection from being bullied has been put behind bars.

Carl Farrell, 34, was seen on CCTV posting the weapon through the door of his father's home, which is in multi-occupancy local authority housing, in March.

When the dad was spoken to, he said his son had supplied the weapon and told him it was "for his own protection".

Farrell, who has convictions for 165 offences and is currently serving a 10-week prison sentence for criminal damage and breach of a suspended sentence, admitted having a bladed article.

The court heard two of his past convictions are for carrying knives.

Vic Laffey, defending, said Farrell had posted the knife because he was concerned his dad was "being bullied" at the accommodation where he was living.

Mr Laffey said: "It was a misguided attempt to protect his father."

Judge Robert Spragg sentenced Farrell, of Beach Road, South Shields, to 22 weeks behind bars, which will start after he has completed the sentence he is already serving.

He told him: "You had given it to your father, as he lived in a multi-occupancy house, to provide protection to him, as you thought he was getting bullied.

"It was a very dangerous and very stupid thing to do. The carrying of knives in a public place is so serious only an immediate custodial sentence is appropriate."