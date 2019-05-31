South Shields man who smashed barber shop window already owed £5,700 in fines - which will take him 23 years to pay off

A criminal who smashed a barber shop window and refused to pay for the damage already owes 23 years' worth of fines, a court has heard.

Alex Clayton, who owes more than £5.700 in fines which will take him more than two decades to pay off, broke the window in a rage, South Tyneside Magistrates' Court heard.

Clayton promised the owner of the barber shop, Ahmed Moomaky, he would pay him directly for the damage but did not do so.

"The breaking of the window happened at about 3am and was captured on the shop's closed circuit TV," said Laura Rimell, prosecuting.

"A member of staff viewed the footage and recognised Clayton.

"When interviewed, he said he had punched the window in frustration after someone had made an unpleasant remark about his girlfriend.

"The window measured 2ft by about 8ft and cost £546 to repair.

"The owner of the barber shop said the breakage caused inconvenience because he couldn't allow customers to sit near it until it was repaired."

Clayton, of Galsworthy Road, South Shields, admitted criminal damage on September 16, last year.

Geiffrey Forrester, defending, said: "He stupidly punched the window after comments were made about his girlfriend.

"Mr Clayton lives with his mother, and to my slightly old-fashioned disapproval, is not paying any board although he does give her some money for food.

"He is hopeful off getting a job."

Clayton was ordered to pay £741 in compensation and costs, which will be added to his existing fines account.