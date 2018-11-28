South Shields man with 2,700 images of children being abused is spared jail

A pervert who was caught with a shocking collection of child abuse images featuring babies as young as six months old has been spared jail.

Dylan Robson had downloaded the sickening haul on to two computer hard-drives and two mobile phones, which were all examined after his home was raided by Northumbria Police paedophile investigation team in October last year.

Robson appeared at Newcastle Crown Court

Newcastle Crown Court heard the devices revealed that the 30-year-old, of Belle Vue Crescent, South Shields, had been accessing child abuse images for around seven years.

Robson's criminal collection contained 2,670 movies and pictures, across all three categories of seriousness and featuring children aged from six months to 14 years old.

The court heard the images featured sickening scenes which included an adult male wearing a hood and abusing a child and an adult female abusing a baby.

Robson admitted three offences of possessing indecent images of children.

Judge Amanda Rippon told him: "You have been looking at images of this kind for approximately seven years.

"Some of the children on those images were as young as six months old. They were babies.

"The age range is from six months to 14 years. Toddlers were being abused."

Judge Rippon told Robson: "If you are standing in front of me thinking there were no victims of these offences as far as you were concerned, you are wrong.

"Every single child, every baby, every toddler that was abused, that you watched be abused, was your victim."

The judge said some of the younger babies and toddlers would be oblivious to the presence of recording equipment but that the older ones would be well aware.

Judge Rippon added: "Those children know why they are being recorded, they know people like you watch them. It adds to their humiliation, at adds to their

abuse. You abused every single child you looked at.

"Don't you dare think there are no victims of these offences, they are abhorrent."

Robson was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with programme and rehabilitation requirements.

He must sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for ten years.

Judge Rippon warned Robson if he breached any of the orders or committed any further offences "I will lock you up for as long as I properly can".

Robson told the judge from the dock: "I appreciate the opportunity to better myself and truly understand."

Richard Bloomfield, defending, said treatment and education would help Robson understand the seriousness of his crimes and prevent future offending.